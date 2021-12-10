Federal health authorities said Dec. 10 that modelling indicates that there could be a resurgence of COVID in Canada going into the New Year, and that the new Omicron variant could speed that resurgence.
Eighty Omicron cases have been reported in Canada as of Friday.
In the UK, health authorities there fear that Omicron could become the new dominant variant in two to four weeks, surpassing Delta.
Media reports point out that Ontario and Quebec have seen some of the highest new COVID cases since early this year- Quebec reported 2,013 new cases Dec. 10.
"The Omicron variant of concern is a cruel reminder that a global epidemiological situation can change quickly. We all need to be prepared for that," federal Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos told a press conference Friday.
The rates of transmission and severity of Omicron are still being studied.
