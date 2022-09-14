Mount Royal MP Anthony Housefather recently announced that the Sylvan Adams Young Men’s and Young Women’s Hebrew Association Ben Weider Jewish Community Centre is receiving $7.9 million in federal funding.
The funding, announced on behalf of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities Minister Dominic LeBlanc, is for energy systems and accessibility upgrades. The investment has been provided through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program.
Housefather said that the Y in Snowdon “has been a cornerstone of Montreal’s Jewish community for generations.
“This incredible institution also serves members of all communities and today, we are investing in its future – and that of its users. Between sports and culture and so much more, the Sylvan Adams YM-YWHA Ben Weider Jewish Community Centre is a key part of the Mount Royal riding and I am so happy it will be able to continue its legacy of service to our community in a more accessible, energy-efficient facility.”
Tina Apfeld Rosenthal, president and board chair of the Y, thanked the federal government “for its recognition of the Sylvan Adams YM-YWHA’s positive contribution to the lives of many Montrealers.
“This funding represents an unprecedented investment by Ottawa and will directly support our mission of providing an inclusive environment for social, athletic, and learning activities. As an organization based on Jewish values, we are open to all people. A strong ‘Y’ strengthens all the communities we serve.”
The federal announcement says the work involved “will increase the energy efficiency of the centre and provide savings that can be reinvested in improving services, making them more affordable and accessible.
“These renovations, in addition to the introduction of new accessibility measures, will benefit all users but in particular will benefit people with special needs or physical disabilities. This project will also reduce the building’s environmental footprint and contribute to achieving Canada’s climate targets.”
