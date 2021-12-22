Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland announced that the federal government is temporarily expanding access to the Lockdown Program and Worker Lockdown Benefit, in light of a large increase in COVID cases sparked by the Omicron variant.
Trudeau also revealed that three members of his staff and three members of his security detail have tested positive for COVID.
The expansion of support programs "is expected to cost about $4 billion and will be fully covered by the $4.5 billion Omicron provision announced in the recent Economic and Fiscal Update 2021," says a federal government statement.
“The Omicron variant is a real and serious threat to the health and safety of Canadians and the capacity of our health care system," Freeland said. "In light of the public health situation and new restrictions in a number of provinces, we are temporarily expanding eligibility for key support measures offered for workers and businesses. The federal government will continue to help Canadians through the pandemic and ensure Canada’s economic recovery leaves no one behind.”
A statement says that "using regulatory authority provided in Bill C-2, the government intends to introduce new regulations that would:
• "Expand the Local Lockdown Program to include employers subject to capacity-limiting restrictions of 50 per cent or more; and reduce the current-month revenue decline threshold requirement to 25 per cent. Eligible employers will receive wage and rent subsidies from 25 per cent up to a maximum of 75 per cent, depending on their degree of revenue loss. The 12-month revenue decline test continues to not be required in order to access this support."
• "Expand the Canada Worker Lockdown Benefit to include workers in regions where provincial or territorial governments have introduced capacity-limiting restrictions of 50 per cent or more. As announced previously, this benefit will provide $300 a week in income support to eligible workers who are directly affected by a COVID-19-related public health lockdown, and who have lost 50 per cent or more of their income as a result."
"These updated regulations will apply from December 19, 2021, to February 12, 2022, during which time it is expected that public health authorities will continue to implement 'circuit-breaker' restrictions that limit the spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 across Canada," the statement adds.
Carla Qualtrough, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion, stated that "through the measures announced today, the government is making sure Canadian workers have the support they need if their job is impacted by regional health measures and lockdowns. The evolving public health crisis has demonstrated the importance of adapting quickly and today’s announcement, together with the existing caregiving and sickness recovery benefits, demonstrates that the Government is ready and committed to supporting Canadians during these challenging times.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.