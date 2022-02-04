Feds discriminate in indigenous police funding: Tribunal

The Canadian government is perpetuating systemic discrimination against First Nations says a Canadian Human Rights Tribunal (CHRT) ruling.
By not adequately funding the Mashteuiatsh Police Service in Lac St. Jean, the federal First Nations Policing Program (FNPP) has failed to ensure the community has access to police services adapted to their needs and equal in quality and quantity as services provided in surrounding communities with similar conditions.
The ruling stems from a 2016 complaint by Pekuakamiulnuatsh First Nation Chief Gilbert Dominique, who insisted that funding was insufficient to provide equivalent levels of policing services to that of non-Indigenous police services for its 8,533-member community. This, while police had the same missions and responsibilities as non-Indigenous police services as per the Quebec Police Act.
“This is the second time the Canadian Human Rights Tribunal has recognized existing discrimination against First Nations in government programs. A similar decision was rendered in 2016 regarding the First Nations Child and Family Services program” said Dominique in a statement. “We have to stop denying it, there is systemic racism towards First Nations and governments must act to stop it.”
“First Nations were set up to fail from the beginning with the creation of the FNPP in 1991” says Pierre Simard, executive director of the Quebec’s First Nations and Inuit Police Chiefs Association. “As an Indigenous police force, we have responsibilities in terms of services to our populations, to have the same equipment as our neighbors around us, and to offer the same service delivery.”
The Tribunal will hold a second hearing to determine the remedies to be granted to the Mashteuiatsh First Nation.
