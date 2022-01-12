Canadian truckers returning to Canada from the U.S. will not have to be fully vaccinated after all, at least for now, a decision made by Ottawa just before the mandate announced in November was set to take effect Saturday.
Ten percent of 120,000 Canadian truckers are not vaccinated, say reports.
However, American truckers will still have to be fully vaccinated to cross into Canada starting Saturday.
The Canadian Press was told by Transport Ministry spokeswoman Rebecca Purdy that Canadian truckers will also not have to quarantine upon their return if they are unvaccinated or received one vaccine dose.
Canadian and American trade associations and the Canadian trucking industry did not want the vaccine mandate to take effect yet because of fears of supply chain issues at a time of a lack of workers due to COVID and the highly transmissible Omicron variant.
