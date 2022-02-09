Feds advised to tread carefully in countering harmful online content: consult report

The Canadian Heritage ministry has published What We Heard: The Government's Proposed Approach to Address Harmful Content Online, the results of a consultation regarding a potential federal law to counter online content considered to be harmful.
The consultation was conducted from July 29 to Sept. 25, 2021.
"We are committed to ensuring that online platforms provide safe and respectful experiences for Canadians to engage and share information with one another," said Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage. "This is a very important and complex issue. We will continue to engage stakeholders and Canadians in order to get this right."
The consultation report states that the feedback the government received "recognized the proposal as a foundation upon which the government could build and identified a number of areas of concern.
"There was support from a majority of respondents for a legislative and regulatory framework, led by the federal government, to confront harmful content online," the report adds. "Respondents were largely supportive of...a framework that would apply to all major platforms, the exclusion of private and encrypted communications and telecommunications services, accessible and easy-to-use flagging mechanisms and clear appeal processes for users, the need for platform transparency and accountability requirements, the creation of new regulatory machinery to administer and enforce the regime, ensuring that the regulatory scheme protects Canadians from real-world violence emanating from the online space, and the need for appropriate enforcement tools to address platform non-compliance."
But respondents also expressed concerns relating to "the freedom of expression, privacy rights, the impact of the proposal on certain marginalized groups, and compliance with the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms more generally.
"Respondents specifically called for the government to reframe and reconsider its approach," on issues such as:
• "Apart from major platforms, what other types of online services would be regulated and what the threshold for inclusion would be."
• "What content moderation obligations, if any, would be placed on platforms to reduce the spread of harmful content online, including the 24-hour removal provision and the obligation for platforms to proactively monitor their services for harmful content."
• "The independence and oversight of new regulatory bodies."
• "What types of content would be captured by the regime and how that content would be defined in relation to existing criminal law."
• "The proposed compliance and enforcement tools, including the blocking power."
• "Mandatory reporting of content to law enforcement and national security agencies or preservation obligations."
Though the report adds that while "respondents recognized that this initiative is a priority, many voiced that key elements of the proposal need to be re-examined.
For example, regarding data sharing, "many were critical of the proposal requiring that platforms report information on users to law enforcement and national security agencies without appropriate safeguards (e.g, judicial oversight or notification of affected individuals). Stakeholders explained that the requirements would pose a significant risk to individuals' right to privacy. They felt that the proposal expanded the legal and technical surveillance capabilities of the state using safety as a rhetoric, but without establishing the necessity of such obligations.
"The proposal’s lack of specificity regarding how law enforcement and national security agencies would handle information received in respect of harmful content, which it deemed to be not illegal (e.g. destruction, records segregation, etc.) was also criticized."
The respondents, overall, said the federal government should "proceed with caution.
"Many emphasized that the approach Canada adopts to addressing online harms would serve as a benchmark for other governments acting in the same space and would contribute significantly to international norm setting."
