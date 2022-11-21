Federation CJA recently held its Yom Yocheved Clothing Giveaway for the 15th consecutive year, providing 1,000 people with coats, boots, shoes, and other winter clothing.
“Federation CJA thanks the 350 volunteers and the corporate sponsors who helped out in this massive effort to support members of our community,” said Yair Szlak, President and CEO of Federation CJA. “This effort epitomizes our focus on caring for those who may need our assistance in living in a dignified manner where they can feel respected, included and appreciated.”
Volunteers at the event came from B’nai Brith Youth Organization, Russian-Speaking Jews committee, Congregation Tifereth Beth David Jerusalem and Hebrew Academy.
“Thanks to you, we packed and distributed winter clothing for more than 200 families and over 1,000 recipients this year,” said Kim Garzon, Federation CJA Director of Engagement, Leadership & Philanthropy. “This represents a massive increase compared to last year’s numbers. We were even able to leave extra jackets and boots with Agence Ometz for their immigration department to help newly arriving families.”
A Federation CJA statement points out that Yom Yocheved "is co-chaired by Sam & Louise Segal and Chaya & Lorne Lieberman and is named in memory of Chaya’s mother, Yocheved Orbach. The co-chairs express their enormous appreciation to all of the companies that graciously sponsored clothing and funds to ensure the success of the event.
One recipient said, “Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for the packages of winter clothing. We are very impressed by the quality and amount of clothes—we received so much more than just shoes and jackets. We are now fully equipped and ready for Canadian winter!”
Said another: “We would like to thank you very warmly for this wonderful distribution of clothes. You have spoiled us a lot, the clothes are magnificent. Thanks again for all you do, it's amazing!”
