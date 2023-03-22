Federation CJA's RSJ Philanthropy celebrates its volunteers

The Russian Speaking Jews (RSJ) Philanthropy division of Federation CJA held an event recently to celebrate and recognize its more than 80 volunteers.
The RSJ Philanthropy division "celebrates Russian-speaking Jewish culture, traditions, and history while working together to create a thriving future for the community," says a Federation CJA statement. "They bring first and second-generation Russian-speaking Jews together through community engagement opportunities, philanthropic ventures, and social networking."
Yair Szlak, President and CEO of Federation CJA, said he is “proud of the achievements of the RSJ Philanthropy group and everything they do to sustain the Montreal Jewish community,
“Their efforts not only strengthen their own connection to community, but they also build a stronger foundation for the entire community.”
The award for the RSJ Philanthropy volunteer of the year, established by the Roiz family in memory of Maya Zemlinskaya, a well-known volunteer for many years, was also presented at the event.
“RSJ Philanthropy furthers the mission of the Federation CJA’s vision of a vibrant, connected, and enduring Jewish community while embracing our shared heritage,” said Oxana Pasternak, senior development officer. “We are proud to present the award to The Ukrainian Newcomers Centre, 'La Terasse', for outstanding services which exemplify the Jewish values of ‘Chesed and Tzedakah for Klal Israel and Tikun Olam’ (Justice and charity for the Jewish People and in repairing the world).”
For more information on RSJ Philanthropy or to get involved, contact Oxana Pasternak at Oxana.pasternak@federationcja.org or 514-928-6945.
(0) comments
