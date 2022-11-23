Federation CJA's Remembrance Day event

Larry Rosenthal, whose brother William Guy Rosenthal was killed in action in Sicily on July 25, 1943 during World War II, lays a wreath during Federation CJA's recent Remembrance Day ceremony, held at at the Baron de Hirsch Cemetery's Military Section. “On the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month, we are united with one heart and purpose: honouring our community’s fallen soldiers,” said Yair Szlak, President and CEO of Federation CJA. “We are pleased to unite in person, once again, and to mark this solemn day on the calendar.” The event also "prayed for the safe return of those who are still risking their lives on a daily basis so that we can live freely."
