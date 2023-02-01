Federation CJA's PME announces start-up funding winners

Federation ProMontreal Entrepreneurs, a "mentor-driven accelerator that helps early-stage businesses and was created to help entrepreneurs build and strengthen their business roots in Montreal," announced the most recent four start-ups that will receive funding.
The organization says "aspiring entrepreneurs can now access start-up capital of up to $75,000."
The start-ups are:
• "Accompany through Growth (AG), a private child and family wellness centre. Founded by Sydney Wajcman and Lise Robichon, AG is offering a variety of services to support families."
• "Camp Lumi, a new summer camp for children aged four to 14 that will open in summer 2023 at Lower Canada College (LCC) in NDG. Amanda Cohen says that Camp Lumi will offer a bilingual and co-ed environment."
• "MobiSpaw, a mobile at-home/office pet grooming service company. MobiSpaw’s mobile grooming service will include Instant Booking, In-App Payment Processing, live communication during the grooming process, and a customer service system, says founder Jonathan Abitbol."
• "Retro Snacks Inc. is on a mission to create and innovate in the better-for-you snack world for the mainstream market. Dino Vassiliou and Benjamin Outmezguine say that they will produce and market a healthy toaster pastry (aka Pop-Tarts) that is low in sugar and carbs, and high in protein.
“Coming out of the pandemic, it is awesome to see all this talent and innovation in Montreal, and my hope is that others will be inspired to follow their dreams and start the business they have been dreaming about,” stated PME Program Manager Katherine Korakakis.
“Federation CJA continues to support young entrepreneurs with funding and expertise, and to help them develop their plans here, in Montreal,” stated Yair Szlak, CEO of Federation CJA. “Through the PME Fund, we seek to help young business people in succeeding and strengthening their Montreal and Quebec roots.”
ProMontreal Entrepreneurs is "accepting applications for the spring 2023 edition of the PME Fund. The submission deadline is March 13 at 4 pm."
