Federation CJA’s ProMontreal Entrepreneur (PME), a “mentor-driven accelerator that helps early-stage businesses and was created to help entrepreneurs build and strengthen their business roots in Montreal,” announced the launch of its Fall 2023 Funding Round.
Start-ups can get up to $75,000 to build up their businesses. The deadline to apply is 4 p.m. Eastern Time Oct. 16. Those interested are being encouraged to apply early at www.federationcja.org/en/pme-fund-application/. The funding is provided twice a year, in the spring and fall.
“There is no lack of innovation in Montreal, as can be confirmed by the entrepreneurs we have seen this last year at ProMontreal Entrepreneurs,” said PME Manager of Entrepreneurship Katherine Korakakis. “We are here to help foster and support that innovation and help fuel startups.
Stephen Bronfman, who co-founded the PME with Jimmy Alexander, says “I think it’s important to have the best return and do the best business you can because then you can help more people; because you’re doing better. We’re in the business of helping people and community.”
In general, the PME program “provides guidance and support on how to launch a start-up,” to those 18 years and older, and helps established businesses through a mentorship program,” and provides “capital and access to veteran entrepreneurs, angel investors, VCs, and senior executives, as well as perks and services.”
The PME has been operating for 22 years and has helped grow 87 businesses that employ 800 people “with a combined approximate revenue of $50 million.
A PME statement adds that “startups arrive at ProMontreal in different stages. Some are ideas while others have been launched for two years. But whatever stage a Startup is at when they arrive, our goal is to help them to be in dramatically better shape than when they arrived. The program lasts for six years or for as long as the balance of the loan is paid in full.”
