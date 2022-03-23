Federation CJA appealed to the Montreal Jewish Community to donate vital goods to be delivered to refugees crossing out of Ukraine, and many volunteers gathered at 1 Cummings Square to pack numerous items for transport.
“Our volunteers are packing boxes and duffle bags with hats, scarves, gloves, socks, and toiletries that we ourselves will bring to the Ukrainian border area,” said Yair Szlak, CEO of Federation CJA. “This is in addition to more than the incredible $1.4 million collected over the last three weeks. This is an important and meaningful gesture that Montreal’s Jewish community can offer to support the besieged Ukrainian people in their time of need.”
The Jewish and the wider community has been watching with distress the ongoing humanitarian crisis as Ukrainian civilians are being bombarded by Russian forces.
One of the volunteers helping out at Federation CJA Friday was Manush Petrosyan, who is originally from Azerbaijan.
“Our factory is in Ukraine, so all our business, 70 percent of our imports we are doing of rain boots and snow boots are from Ukraine. Helping here is the minimum we can do to help our community, to help people there who are in horrible conditions now.”
Petrosyan is horrified by the continuing reports and images from Ukraine.
“It’s a huge, catastrophic war. It’s the biggest country in the middle of Europe. The people are living in horrible conditions. In one day, they lost everything they built all their lives.”
Federation CJA has been calling on the community to donate new clothing and toiletries, including warm socks, coats; gloves, hats and scarves; diapers, toothbrushes and toothpaste; and soap and deodorant, and drop them off at Federation CJA, 1 Cummings Square (5151 Côte Ste. Catherine Road), Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and in Dollard des Ormeaux at 10 Birkdale Road, Sunday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.