Federation CJA represented at Jewish Federations assembly in Chicago

Federation CJA leaders attended the recent Jewish Federations of North America General Assembly in Chicago.
Some 1,200 attended the three-day event, where they "shared Jewish communal agenda for the year ahead and heard from a diverse array of voices on critical issues facing the North American Jewish community."
The event featured such notables as Israeli president Isaac Herzog, U.S. Ambassador to Germany Amy Gutmann, Israel’s Ambassador to the U.S. Michael Herzog, NBC journalist and news anchor Andrea Mitchell, Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Antisemitism Ambassador Dr. Deborah Lipstadt; and philosopher, author and filmmaker Bernard Henry Levy.
“We are fortunate to enable professional leaders from Montreal’s Jewish community to participate in high level discussions on a continental basis,” said Yair Szlak, President and CEO of Federation CJA. “Our federation is enriched by engaging with thought leaders and in challenging us to reach even higher in sustaining and growing our community.”
The issues at the event included the "geopolitical challenges and global events impacting the Jewish community, and challenges and opportunities towards building flourishing Jewish communities. Topics that were discussed include the urgency of Jewish communal security, Jewish Federations’ response to the Ukraine crisis and the uncertainties that lie ahead for Jews in Ukraine and Russia, and new initiatives and partnerships to combat the rise in antisemitism."
Jewish Federations of North America Board Chair Julie Platt told the General Assembly's opening plenary that since the launch of the $130 million LiveSecure program in 2021, following reports of increased antisemitism and shootings in synagogues in the U.S, 42 percent of North American Jewish communities took part.
"LiveSecure is a $130 million investment in Jewish communal security that aims to protect every single Jewish community in the U.S. and Canada through a grant issued by Jewish Federations of North America, with matching funds raised by the local Federation," a Federation CJA statement points out.
Further, LiveSecure "creates a system of safety and security for all communities served by our Jewish Federation system," says the Jewish Federations of America website. "LiveSecure builds on the extraordinary efforts of the nearly 50 Jewish Federations that have already created community security initiatives, and the work of the Secure Community Network (SCN), created in 2004 by the Jewish Federations of North America to support local community security and to serve as liaison between our communities and the federal law enforcement agencies."
Platt told the assembly that “we are living in complex times when antisemitic incidents are increasing at an alarming rate, anti-Israel rhetoric is rampant, millions of people are displaced by war and our communities are overwhelmed by a mental health crisis. These extreme challenges we face require bold solutions and broad collaborations, so that we can effectively strengthen our communities and ensure that they are safe, compassionate, inclusive and vibrant. "
