Federation CJA reports incident at Chez Benny Express

Federation CJA tweeted Monday afternoon that a possible anti-Semitic hate crime has taken place at the Kosher restaurant Chez Benny Express in St. Laurent.
"Federation CJA and our advocacy agent CIJA are in contact with the SPVM and the owners of Chez Benny Express following an incident targeting the Ville St-Laurent restaurant," says the tweet. "Federation CJA security was immediately on the scene and police are investigating the incident as a possible hate crime."
The Suburban has made several calls and we are awaiting further details.
At 4:10 p.m., Peter Subissati, Associate Director, Communications and Marketing (Quebec) for CIJA, e-mailed The Suburban: "We are still waiting for additional information from the SPVM, which is still investigating the incident. Nothing further to report beyond what Federation CJA tweeted a short while ago."
One source in the area of the St. Louis Shopping Centre said he believes someone tried to burn down the restaurant as an act of "sabotage," but he knew nothing more.
This is a developing story.
