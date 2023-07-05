Federation CJA presenting Shabbat in the Park events

Federation CJA's PJ Library, an award-winning Jewish family engagement program, is presenting five Shabbat in the Park events throughout July in various Montreal-area locales.
"Take a break from the busy work week and welcome Shabbat with a casual, fun, and family-friendly Friday evening in the park, and don’t forget to invite grandparents too," says a Federation CJA statement.
Each of the events will include kiddush, challah, music and activities. Participants are encouraged to bring their own picnic blanket and dinner, and to dress in blue and white to celebrate Israel's 75th birthday. Kosher challah and grape juice will be provided.
Each of the Shabbats in the Park take place from 5 to 7 p.m. Fridays. The first takes place July 7 at Vanier Park, the second July 14 at Parc Olympique, the third July 21 at Macdonald Park and at two locales on July 28, at the Adath Green Space in Hampstead and Westmount Park.
The event will be cancelled in case of rain. Register at jlive.app.
