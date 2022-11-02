Federation CJA has launched GOTEENISRAEL, which they describe as "two incredible opportunities for Jewish teens in the Montreal area, offering substantial financial support towards an Israel experience of their choice."
The support is up to $5,500, and is directed at Jewish teens in Grades 9 and 10, who would receive the funding by registering with one of Federation CJA's Israel teen trip providers.
“We are committed to dramatically increasing the number of teens in Grades 9 and 10 who go to Israel, and with the generous support of our visionary philanthropists, Federation CJA is making this possible,” said Yair Szlak, President and CEO of Federation CJA. “We believe that by investing in our teens today, we are investing in a strong and vibrant Jewish community for tomorrow.”
A Federation CJA announcement details that "first, GO@DALFENFELLOWS Teen Israel Leadership Initiative provides a $5,500 voucher to 50 Jewish teens with exceptional leadership qualities to go on an Israel experience of their choice. Second, GO@TEENISRAEL provides a $2,500 voucher to any Jewish teen in Grades 9 or 10 for an Israel summer experience.
"GOTEENISRAEL has partnered with seven organizations: BBYO, Bnei Akiva, Diller, NCSY, Yahad/CSUQ, Camp B’nai Brith Montreal (CBB) and Harry Bronfman Y Country Camp (YCC)."
Details are available at FederationCJA.org. For more information, contact 514-734-1419 or goteenisrael@federationcja.org
