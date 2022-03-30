Since the beginning of the horrific Russian incursion into Ukraine, Federation CJA has been reporting about efforts the organization and its global partners have been making. Thanks to members of the community who have stepped up, Federation CJA has been able to provide humanitarian assistance through The Jewish Agency for Israel, along with others, who are on the ground, in and around Ukraine. Together, they are alleviating suffering and working tirelessly to safeguard Ukraine’s Jewish community—those who have stayed behind, as well as those who have become refugees in neighbouring countries.
More than $1.5 million has been raised locally to support these relief efforts for Jewish Ukrainian refugees. Federation CJA CEO Yair Szlak and Immediate Past President Gail Adelson-Marcovitz were in Poland last week and nothing could have prepared them for what we they witnessed.
I interviewed a very emotional Szlak live from Poland and we both agreed that it is time for the Jewish community to reactivate the rallies that occurred here decades ago when Phillips Square was turned into Red Square. As Jews we marched from downtown to the then Soviet Consulate with the message of “Let My People Go.” Jews at the time were not allowed to leave the USSR. Will Russia again raise the Iron Curtain?
Together, as part of a worldwide effort, Jewish organizations around the world have surpassed their initial goal of raising $20 million. Contributions to these efforts is ensuring that help is centralized, prioritized, and provided to cover the following areas:
• Helping people make Aliyah to Israel
• Securing the local community and its institutions
• Maintaining critical welfare services
• Assisting internally displaced people in multiple locations
• Securing temporary housing for people in transit
• Purchasing satellite phones to maintain communications across the region
• Securing five Jewish schools and training staff to manage crisis needs
Work is also underway to support those affected in Montreal as well as others who will soon arrive in our city. Social service partners Agence Ometz and Cummings Centre will take the lead.
The Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs (CIJA) is working with various governmental agencies to ensure that Jewish refugees who wish to come to Montreal can do so.
