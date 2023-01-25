Federation CJA launched the second cycle of its new grant program, Working Together: Community Impact, the organization announced.
The grant is an "investment encouraging organizations to launch short-term collaborative initiatives lasting up to 12 months that can effectively strengthen partnerships, identify new solutions, maximize resources, and reinforce strategic learning in how organizations are working to address community issues in areas that align with Federation CJA’s three impact priority areas: delivering community care with compassion, strengthening Jewish life and continuity and advancing Jewish communal interests."
“This is a new model of funding for our organization and impact partners that will help us increase the effect we have upon our community and all the beneficiaries of our partners’ services,” says Yair Szlak, President and CEO of Federation CJA.
The organization also announced the first Jewish Disability Acceptance & Inclusion Month Micro-Grant program. This program is "part of the overall JDAIM initiative of which Federation CJA will take the lead as a key convener.
“For the fifth year in a row, Jewish Disability Acceptance & Inclusion Month will take place in February 2023,” Szlak explained. “For JDAIM 2023, we are pleased to offer a new Micro-Grant initiative for the first time, thanks to the generous support of Arlene Fels and our many generous donors."
Szlak explained that North American Jewish communities "have embraced JDAIM as a month-long celebration to raise awareness and foster acceptance of community members living with disabilities and mental health conditions, and those who love them. For JDAIM 2023, several local organizations will participate in this important community awareness initiative that shifts minds and opens hearts.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.