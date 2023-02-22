Federation CJA launches podcast series

Federation CJA has launched a new podcast series called Federation CJA 360 Podcast, also known as The Pulse of Montreal’s Jewish Community, and featuring president and CEO Yair Szlak, the organization announced.
The show is running monthly and will deal with "contemporary and newsworthy priority issues as they relate to the Montreal and Quebec Jewish communities. As well, the show will deal with Canadian, international and Israeli issues and perspectives as they relate to Montreal."
Guests will include community leaders, "experts, and influencers, to discuss topics such as Jewish identity, Israel, antisemitism, Holocaust education, Jewish education, summer camps, aging, Israel at 75 and philanthropy."
The format will include interviews and roundtable discussions.
“I am excited to be reaching out to our community and the general public on this new platform and to engage with more people,” said Szlak. “It is very important for us to be able to communicate with our community members and donors and the wider community too.”
Szlak is joined in this endeavour by Federation CJA’s Director of Media Relations, Glenn Nashen.
"In delivering this informative monthly program, the Federation CJA 360 Podcast aims to provide a platform for meaningful and thought-provoking conversations that will inform and inspire listeners," Nashen said. "We believe that this podcast will serve as an important resource for anyone looking to stay informed and engaged with the Jewish community. The first episode is now available for streaming on all major platforms. We invite you to tune in, subscribe, and share with your network.”
Those platforms include Apple, Google, Spotify, YouTube, and other podcast sites, and is also available by email subscription at FederationCJA.org/Podcast.
The podcast is in English and a French language version is being planned.
