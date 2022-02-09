Federation CJA has launched this year’s Montreal’s edition of Jewish Disability Awareness, Acceptance and Inclusion Month, which has been marked across North America for the past 13 years.
JDAIM, says a Federation CJA announcement, is a “month-long celebration to raise awareness and foster acceptance of community members living with disabilities and mental health conditions, and those who love them.
“For JDAIM 2022, several local organizations will participate in this important community awareness initiative that shifts minds and opens hearts,” the announcement adds. “Despite the ongoing pandemic, this year’s offerings will highlight local community films and gems in our own background, featuring the stories that need to be shared—for all of us to benefit. Now more than ever, members of all ages and abilities can access and participate in meaningful and engaging events to celebrate our commitment to disability inclusion.”
Yair Szlak, CEO of Federation CJA, said the organization is “proud to support children and adults living with disabilities and their families in meeting their unique challenges and ensuring their participation in Montreal Jewish communal life. Inclusion funded programs include school-based academic intervention, therapy, camp experiences, supported employment, and recreation.”
Many events can be seen by the public, such as the “newly released documentary Just as I am: the Shira Choir, featuring the Montreal Shira Choir, to future generations and students via the Jewish Day Schools, also available for free, public viewing on CBC Gem.
“There are some very creative, out-of-the-box, and impactful initiatives being planned even in the current context,” said Carly Goodman, Senior Manager, Community Belonging & Disability Inclusion, Federation CJA. “It is a testament to the power of community, that there is a strong desire to do and think differently and in challenging circumstances to ensure the ripples of this initiative are far-reaching. From a drive-by sugar shack to a Shabbaton, and childrens’ story time on Zoom, Montreal continues to lead by example.”
Also, “Federation CJA’s West Island division and Beth Tikvah Congregation are presenting an Armchair Interview with Stars and Creator of Becoming Big. This inter-generational discussion features a coming-of-age story about an exceptional 12-year-old young-adult named Maya and her bat mitzvah experience in overcoming challenges to celebrate life’s blessings. Hosted by radio personality Mark Bergman, Maya is joined by her mom and Rabbi Mark Fishman. The four-part documentary series, which this interview is based on, is available for free public viewing on YouTube.”
“The Jewish core value of Klal Yisrael (unity of the Jewish people) calls us to recognize that we need to constantly strive to create a more unified Jewish community,” Szlak said. “JDAIM is a call to action to unite Jewish communities worldwide and for each of us to act in accordance with our Jewish values to remove the barriers to participation in Jewish life. Our community is not whole until all of us belong.”
For a complete listing of Montreal’s JDAIM 2022 Community Calendar of events, visit: FederationCJA.org/Inclusion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.