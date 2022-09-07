Federation CJA launches 2022 fundraising campaign

Federation CJA has launched its annual fundraising campaign, with the theme of “One Heart One Community.” to support the “community’s most vulnerable and address the most pressing needs in the Montreal Jewish community.
“We’re back, and in person,” said Federation CJA CEO Yair Szlak. “We are continuing our 105-year-old tradition of raising crucial dollars for the most vulnerable in our community and to address communal needs. While COVID took us down another path, we’re coming out the other side stronger, united and more resilient. We are proving yet again that we are ‘Stronger As One.’”
David Cape, Comprehensive Campaign Chair, opened the new fundraising season at a recent in-person campaign leadership kick off at the Gelber Conference Centre.
“Over the last two years, we faced many challenges, and we are so thankful that the community stepped up and responded generously to our appeal, but we still have work to do to reach all our donors,” he said. “With a recession looming, we are certain that the community will need us this year in ways we can’t even imagine yet—and we will need to secure many gifts to meet the crucial needs that will arise.”
Women’s Philanthropy Campaign chair Trish Bengualid said Federation CJA’s many services provided by community partners and agencies helped her family when they were new immigrants many years ago.
“A gift to Combined Jewish Appeal is an investment in a stronger Jewish community,” Bengualid said. “The collective gift provides the best opportunity to make a significant and long-term impact. Thanks to our extensive network of affiliated agencies and communal organizations, Federation CJA can harness expertise across a range of disciplines to identify our community’s most pressing challenges and responsibly allocate the resources needed.
“No other organization has the depth and breadth to support community today, evaluate our community’s changing landscape, rise to our greatest challenges, and capitalize on our most exciting possibilities,” she added. “We are uniquely positioned to play a central role in building a stronger, more inclusive Jewish community — for today and tomorrow.”
Philantropie Sepharade chair Avi Krispine told the launch event he and his family were also helped with communal assistance after they arrived in Canada.
“From the moment my parents immigrated to Montreal, we were taken care of by the federation’s resources: JIAS, Hebrew loan, school subsidies, Ometz, holiday food baskets, my first trip to Israel, my first job Centre-Hillel.I even met my business partners thanks to Federation CJA.”
Also during the launch event, Elena Boguslavsky, Campaign Chair for the RSJ (Russian-speaking Jews) philanthropy division and a more recent arrival to Canada, spoke about her “own family’s experience in settling in a new country and how they were welcomed by the organized Jewish community under the Federation CJA banner.”
Bengualid read a passage entitled “BEING A PART OF SOMETHING BIGGER THAN OURSELVES”:
“That feeling that recognition, through our shared history and shared identity. Our pride, our joy, our belonging. At Federation CJA, we band together when facing the hurt and fear of antisemitism. We band together through times of joy and sorrow. We remember, together, those we’ve lost through war and hatred. As part of the Federation CJA family, we, the leaders, canvassers and donors, know with certainty that even when we’re strangers, we’re family. From birth and throughout our lives, Federation CJA brings us together, holds us together and keeps us together… We are Stronger as One.’”
Szlak said that there will be “significant pressure upon individuals, schools, camps and other institutions with a potential recession, changes in the workforce, Ukrainian refugees, an extreme rise in antisemitism, and so many serious issues arising at the same time.
“Who do people turn to when in need? To Federation CJA, the hub of the community,” he exclaimed. “Business is not as usual. Indeed, we are feeling how unusual things are. If you think your [gift] doesn’t matter, think again. The power of a small and meaningful gift multiplies over and over.”
Jewish community members are bring encouraged to answer the call for CJA ’22. More information is available at federationcja.org.
