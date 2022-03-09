Federation CJA announced Wednesday that it has launched an urgent appeal "in conjunction with Jewish Federations of North America and its global network," with a goal of raising $20 million to help Jewish refugees from Ukriane. “We are an integral part of a worldwide campaign to provide humanitarian assistance to alleviate suffering and safeguard Ukraine’s Jewish community, as well as Jews in neighbouring countries,” stated Yair Szlak, CEO of Federation CJA. “We are proud that over 1,000 community members have already stepped up and donated close to $500,000 in support of these efforts. But, so much more is needed on an urgent basis.”
The organization says emergency funding in Europe will focus on "helping people make Aliyah (immigration) to Israel, securing the local community and its institutions, maintaining critical welfare services, assisting internally displaced people in multiple locations, securing temporary housing for people in transit, purchasing satellite phones to maintain communications across the region, and securing five Jewish schools and training staff to manage crisis needs."
Locally, Federation CJA says it is helping those in Montreal and those arriving here from Ukraine. "Our social service partners Agence Ometz and Cummings Centre are keeping our current clients with family in Ukraine informed, connected, and supported by providing psychosocial support and trauma-sensitive services in Ukrainian and Russian languages; coordinating with our local and national partner agencies across Canada to ensure preparedness, gathering resources for newcomers— families who are ready to provide emergency shelter, employment offers, basic needs, and psychosocial support; and organizing post-arrival settlement and integration service responses."
The organization added that the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs (CIJA) is "working with various government agencies to ensure that Jewish refugees who wish to come to Montreal can do so."Federation CJA is urgently appealing to the community for support.
“The immediate support from the public is critical in helping to secure families who are trapped in Ukraine and those who are on the run," Szlak said "The needs are urgent. By donating to the Ukraine Emergency Relief Fund, you will be helping during this incredibly difficult time. We hope for an immediate cessation to this horrific tragedy and pray for peace for the Ukrainian people.”
To donate, go to www.federationcja.org/en/ukraine-emergency-relief-fund.
