Federation CJA announced a series of events as part of its fifth year of taking part in February's Jewish Disability Awareness, Acceptance and Inclusion Month.
JDAIM has been taking place amongst Jewish communities around the world to "raise awareness and foster acceptance of community members living with disabilities and mental health conditions, and those who love them." About 16,000 Jewish Montrealers 15 and older live with disabilities.
“Federation CJA continues to prioritize and support children and adults living with disabilities and their families in meeting their unique challenges and ensuring their participation in Montreal Jewish communal life,” says Yair Szlak, CEO of Federation CJA. “We have a responsibility to fund programs that focus on inclusion including school-based academic intervention, therapy, camp experiences, supported employment, and recreation.”
Dayna Rabin, Specialist, Community Inclusion and Belonging, said Federation CJA is “proud to have several Jewish day schools and synagogues participating this year."
This month's events include:
At Temple Emanu-El-Beth Sholom, 4100 Sherbrooke Street West in Westmount:
• A Lunch Together conversation: “Stories that Shape Us: Storytelling, Disability and Community Care," taking place online Tuesday, Feb. 21 at noon with Ophira Calof.
• Kol haNeshama in our Jewish lives, a choir performance led by Cantorial soloist Rona Nadler Friday, Feb. 24 at 7:45 p.m.; a JDAIM Havdalah & panel discussion: “Disability, Aging, Kol haNeshama and Sexuality in our Jewish lives".
• A discussion with Dr. Laurie Betito, clinical psychologist with a specialty in sexual wellness and Ilanah Milgram, MSW, social worker in public long-term care (CHSLD), online 7 p.m. Feb. 25.
From the Friendship Circle:
• An inclusive Challah Bake for individuals of all abilities, "welcoming all Ukrainian refugees," being held at 4585 Bourret, 7:15 p.m. Feb. 16.
• An inclusive fashion show, also at 4585 Bourret, 7 p.m. Feb. 23.
From L'Annexe, the Ometz Centre for Young Adults:
• “From Strength to Strength” Art Exhibition, Wednesday, February 15 at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m., at the Sylvan Adams YM-YWHA, 5400 Westbury Ave.
Szlak added that “the Jewish core value of Klal Yisrael (unity of the Jewish people) calls us to recognize that we need to constantly strive to create a more unified Jewish community. JDAIM is a call to action to unite Jewish communities worldwide and for each of us to act in accordance with our Jewish values to remove the barriers to participation in Jewish life.
"Our community is not whole until all of us belong."
Check out all the events at jlive.app. For more information on how to access services in the Jewish community, go to federationcja.org/inclusion or emailinclusion@federationcja.org
