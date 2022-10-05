Federation CJA’s recent 105th Annual General Meeting included a celebration of the organization’s achievements over the previous year and its volunteer leaders and a look ahead.
Consul General Paul Hirschson told the event that “this community is something special,” and spoke about the close ties between his consulate and Federation CJA.
Joel Segal, President of Federation CJA, told the AGM that the war in Ukraine “reminded us of the importance of the Federation System in mobilizing world Jewry in times of crisis. Federation CJA raised and deployed over $2 million.
“So far more than 100 Ukrainian Jews have made Montreal their new home and we continue to monitor the situation and work with our international partners to help those depending on us. Our thoughts and prayers are with the people still in Ukraine, Jews and non-Jews alike.”
Segal also spoke about the sharp rise in antisemitism, and said countering it is “complex and requires multiple strategic investments.
“To meet this challenge, we continued our multimillion-dollar investment in our Community Security Network — training volunteers and installing critical infrastructure. We are also launching a new donor collaborative to invest funds, prototype new initiatives, and scale successful strategies, all in an effort to mitigate and isolate the toxic intolerance directed toward our community.”
Segal also spoke about Quebec’s new language law Bill 96 and its challenges for the Jewish community.
“While we continue to advocate and assist our institutions to adjust to the new law, we must also ensure that the next generation of the Montreal Jewish community has the necessary skills to thrive in Quebec. Once again, we are seeking to address these challenges through a donor collaborative to invest in new initiatives to ensure that our community continues to thrive in Quebec for generations.”
The Samuel Bronfman Medal, the “most prestigious award granted by Federation CJA in recognition of extraordinary service and leadership to the Jewish community,” was presented during the AGM by Charles Bronfman to philanthropist and community leader Sylvain Abitbol, who has been President of Federation CJA, Co-President of the Canadian Jewish Congress, President of the Communauté Sépharade Unifée du Quebec, and “has been involved with the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs since its inception.”
“As Worldwide Co-President of Justice for Jews from Arab Countries (JJAC), an NGO that has worked with the United States Congress to get official refugee status granted to Jews from Arab Lands, Sylvain was a speaker at the United Nations in New York and Geneva and has made presentations in the United Kingdom’s House of Lords and the Canadian House of Commons,” says a Federation CJA statement. “Under his tenure, JJAC successfully lobbied to have the Israeli Knesset adopt Nov. 30 as the day to commemorate the exodus of Jews from Arab lands.”
Segal said that “our incredible Montreal community was built by a remarkable group of lay and professional leaders who have come before us and have given their time, wisdom, and energy.
“One such giant is the recipient of the Samuel Bronfman Medal, Sylvan Abitbol. He is a charismatic leader who emits a contagious optimism that brings out the best in people and is truly a worthy recipient of this distinguished award.”
Yair Szlak, CEO of Federation CJA, told the AGM that the community is “entering a powerful time in the Jewish calendar, a time for reflection and renewal, and a time that we take stock of the year that was and connect to our hopes and aspirations for the year to come.
“As we witness, once again, war in Europe, and a rise in antisemitism to levels unseen in generations, we must remember that throughout our history, Jews have experienced extensive trauma and catastrophe, and we have survived and thrived. We have repeatedly breathed new life into the Jewish people. We have found ways to cultivate resilience, both individually and communally. Through every tragedy, we have risen more resilient and more determined to overcome and celebrate life. This is the Jewish way.”
