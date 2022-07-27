Federation CJA’s ProMontreal Entrepreneurs announced the funding of two start-ups through the PME fund, in which “aspiring entrepreneurs can access start-up capital of up to $50,000.”
Those funded are:
• “DECAP, a product that provides an all in one solution to safely use needles. The product allows needle-caps to be separated from the syringe with a one hand motion.”
• “NouLuv, a boutique that sells both new and used items for babies aged 0-6 years old. The boutique specializes in promoting sustainable practices and encourages a circular economy in this sector.”
“Doing business in Montreal has changed,” stated PME Program Manager Katherine Korakakis. “PME will continue to support our entrepreneurs and bring them resources to help them strengthen their business roots in Montreal. It is the core of our mission and something we started doing 22 years ago.”
Yair Szlak, CEO of Federation CJA, said the organization is “proud to help young entrepreneurs to develop and grow their ideas here, in Montreal. The PME Fund is an extraordinary community initiative that gives young business people the access they need to succeed. We wish them all well.”
ProMontreal Entrepreneurs also announced that it is accepting applications “for the fall 2022 edition of the PME Fund. The submission deadline is Oct. 19 at 4 p.m.”
