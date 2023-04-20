Federal workers hit picket lines

More than 155,000 Public Service Alliance of Canada members working for Treasury Board and Canada Revenue Agency began strike action yesterday, one of the largest strikes in Canada’s history, with Picket lines in more than 250 locations across the country.
“We truly hoped we wouldn’t be forced to take strike action, but we’ve exhausted every other avenue to reach a fair contract for Canada’s Federal Public Service workers,” said PSAC national president Chris Aylward. “Now more than ever, workers need fair wages, good working conditions and inclusive workplaces. And it’s clear the only way we’ll achieve that is by taking strike action to show the government that workers can’t wait.”
With nearly a third of federal public service workers on strike, Canadians can expect slowdowns or a complete shutdown of services nationwide, including a complete halt of tax season; disruptions to employment insurance, immigration, and passport applications; interruptions to supply chains and international trade at ports; and border slowdowns.
Huguette is an employee from the Parc Extension office who came to Service Canada's Snowdon location, joining about 150 picketers waving placards and sounding bells, horns and whistles, seemingly garnering a lot of support from drivers along the service road. She says the federal government “is always good making promises to people, employees and other countries, but this government don’t want to keep them because they only care about the applause when they make the promise!... Canadians know how broken the system is and if (Ottawa) does not have our backs then they don't have your backs."
As enthusiastic demonstrators walked along the sidewalk or enjoyed a coffee on the curb, foot traffic was only slightly impeded at the Accés Montreal office and CDN-NDG borough hall which is also located in the building, where dozens of citizens entered and exited as they did business for permits and other matters, for the most part delivering thumbs-ups to the crowd. Borough communications director Étienne Brunet confirmed that all services and access to the municipal offices are open as usual.
Negotiations between PSAC and the Treasury Board began in June 2021, but reached an impasse last May. PSAC is Canada’s largest federal public service union, representing nearly 230,000 workers across Canada.
“For nearly two years, the government has dragged their feet and refused to address our key priorities — not the least of which is fair wages that protect workers from skyrocketing inflation” reads a statement. “Instead, they tabled serious concessions that impact our rights by weakening job security and access to leave to care for our families.”
The union called the Treasury Board’s offer “insulting”- averaging 2.06% annually from 2021–2025 - and “completely out of touch with the soaring cost of living across Canada and asks workers to take a big pay cut when they need a raise most.” The union also denounced a lack of an offer from CRA. Other issues include job security, enshrining remote work protections, systemic racism, work-life balance, privatization, and hours of work.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.