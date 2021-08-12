Federal vaccine passports for travel expected in early fall

Canadians who are fully vaccinated will soon be able to get a passport proving their status for the purpose of foreign travel, Immigration Minister Marco Mendicino told the media.
According to reports, just like Quebec's vaccine passport coming into effect Sept. 1, there will be digital and paper options, the latter for those who do not own a smartphone. Also like the QR barcode already existing in Quebec, it will contain facts about the two doses, when and where they were administered and the type of vaccine.
Several countries require vaccine passports. The Biden administration in the U.S. is working on a plan to allow fully vaccinated Canadians to enter via land — fully vaccinated Americans have been allowed to enter Canada as of Aug. 9.
Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc told the media there have been ongoing and positive discussions on this issue with provincial premiers.
