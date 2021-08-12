Federal vaccine passports for travel expected in early fall

Montreal, CA (H4T1V6)

Today

Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms possible. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 30°C. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 22°C. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.