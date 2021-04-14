Federal, provincial funding announced to refurbish CSL's Kirwan Park

The federal and provincial government announced Friday nearly $4 million in funding to refurbish Kirwan Park in Côte St. Luc, one of 200 recreational and sports infrastructure projects across the province.
With a $2.5 million commitment in the city's capital budget, the project as a whole is $6.4 million.
Some residents have complained in recent years about the condition of the park, which is in the western part of the city.
More specifically, "The Government of Quebec is investing $1,972,050 through the Programme d’aide financière aux infrastructures récréatives et sportives, while the Government of Canada is investing $1,972,050 through the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Program."
The announcement was made by Mount Royal MP Anthony Housefather on behalf of Infrastructure Minister Catherine McKenna, and Quebec Education Minister Isabelle Charest.
"The project aims to repair and develop Edward J. Kirwan Park, including the Allan J. Levine playground," says the federal announcement. "The work consists of building a new playground for two- to five-year-olds, renovating the playground for six- to 12-year-olds, installing new water games, building an athletics track, installing exercise equipment, redeveloping the trails with lighting, building a new main chalet, building a new ice rink, building basketball courts, and developing a dance floor."
Housefather said sports and recreational activities "are essential for leading a healthy and active life and staying connected to the community. It is also essential to have parks that allow residents to practice this lifestyle.
"Having been Mayor of CSL when the fire at Kirwan Park occurred and having wanted to renovate the park for a long time, I am so thrilled that the Government of Canada is investing $1,972,050 to help the City of Côte Saint-Luc turn Kirwan Park into a jewel of District 5. This project will improve sports and recreational infrastructure and help create good jobs when they are needed most. Canada's infrastructure plan is investing in thousands of projects, creating jobs across the country and building cleaner, more inclusive communities.”
Mayor Mitchell Brownstein stated that he is grateful to the federal and provincial governments "for providing this funding, which will allow us to give residents the dream sports and activity park we envisioned together through consultation with the community.
"We thank local elected officials for their help in obtaining this invaluable funding. Finally, I thank our CSL staff who prepared an outstanding grant proposal.”
District 5 councillor Mitch Kuvavsky said the refurbished park "is as close to my heart and as close to my constituents as it gets" and will result in "a true destination park for all in to enjoy in the western part of the city.
"This grant application and the planned renovation of Kirwan Park has been a nearly three-year-long collaboration of city staff, the residents and local politicians that will benefit the entire community for decades to come," he added.
