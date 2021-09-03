Federal party leaders face off in first debate

Party leaders Justin Trudeau (Liberals), Erin O'Toole (Conservatives), Jagmeet Singh (NDP) and Yves-François Blanchet (Bloc Québécois) debated Thursday night on the French-language Face-à-Face, broadcast on TVA and LCN.
The topics included the pandemic, social policies and the future of Canada.
Some highlights:
• Trudeau confirmed that the government will not force COVID vaccinations on Canadians, but said they will have less privileges.
• Pressed on why an election is being held now, when the Liberal government was not in danger of falling, Trudeau repeated his statement on the day he called the election that Canadians should have the opportunity to choose who will make decisions, including on COVID. He also claimed if there is another minority government, there could be another election in 18 months.
• O'Toole proposed a "reasonable accommodation" regarding the requirement of vaccines for federal employees.
• O'Toole blasted Trudeau for calling an election during the fourth wave of the pandemic and with Canadians left stranded in Afghanista, saying the Liberal leader placed his interests ahead of that of Canadians.
• Asked about a balanced budget, O'Toole called for more job creation and a halt to overspending, saying Trudeau caused a cost of living crisis.
• O'Toole, speaking about the situation in CHSLDs that led to many deaths of seniors of COVID last year, said he was the first to suggest calling in the Canadian Armed Forces to help. He also promised $60 billion in health transfers in the next 10 years. Blanchet said the federal government cannot dictate on this issue to Quebec. Singh said he would get rid of for-profit long-term care homes, and declared "profits killed our elderly people."
• Singh said the "ultra-rich" have to pay their fair share of taxes.
• Regarding Bill 21, banning religious clothing and symbols for provincial employees in positions of authority, Trudeau said he would not eliminate Ottawa's right to fight it in court. Blanchet discouraged the government from challenging Bill 21 in court, and said Quebecers are not racist. Singh said he is against Quebec-bashing and added that francophones themselves were subject to systemic discrimination in the past. O'Toole said he would not challenge the law and that he respects Quebec's jurisdiction.
• All four leaders committed to protecting the French language.
• Trudeau accused O'Toole of wanting two levels of health care, and O'Toole shot back that the Liberals were flagged by Twitter for their manipulated video of O'Toole on that issue.
• In concluding remarks, Trudeau said his government has shown leadership and gained experience in the past six years, including during COVID. Singh said Trudeau left Quebecers behind and that the ultra-rich must pay their fair share to benefit all Canadians. Blanchet said the BQ made gains for Quebecers during the pandemic and minority government. O'Toole said he is a new leader with a new approach, and the only one with a "concrete" promise to protect Quebec's identity.
