The federal Liberals have introduced Bill C-2, a new pandemic aid bill that will keep financial aid going for businesses and workers until May 7, 2022.
The legislation would create new targeted programs, a recreation of benefits that were launched when the COVID pandemic began early last year.
“With high vaccination rates, over a million jobs created, children back in school, and businesses across the country reopening, the time has come to adapt support measures to these new and improved circumstances,” said Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said Nov. 24.
The Tourism and Hospitality Recovery Program would direct aid to hotels, tour operators, travel agencies and restaurants with subsidies of up to 75 per cent. Those businesses would have to have lost at least 40 percent of revenue in a year-long period, as well as a loss of at least the same percentage in the"current month."
The Hardest-Hit Business Recovery Program would help businesses that were especially hit hard by the pandemic, with a 50 percent subsidy rate. These businesses would had to have lost 50 percent of revenue in a 12-month period, as well as during a "current month."
Also proposed:
• A Local Lockdown Program to help businesses that were affected by imposed lockdowns.
• A Canada Worker Lockdown Benefit, to replace the popular Canada Response Benefit, for individual workers affected by lockdowns. Workers who are ineligible and eligible for Employment Insurance can receive funding if they were not paid EI during the period in question.
• An extension and boosting of the length of time of the Canada Recovery Caregiving Benefit, from 42 to 44 weeks; and the Canada Recovery Sickness Benefit, from four to six weeks.
• The extension of the Canada Recovery Hiring Program for employers who lost revenue of more than 10 percent. The subsidy rate would be 50 percent.
“I see this legislation as very much the last step in our COVID-19 support programs," Freeland said. "It is what I really hope and truly believe is the final pivot."
Conservative leader Erin O'Toole said his party is evaluating the bill.
The Canadian Chamber of Commerce said they are happy the government is prioritizing the legislation.
"[This is] a great example of government listening to, and acting upon, advice from the business community," stated Alla Drigola Birk, director of parliamentary affairs and Small and Medium-sized enterprises (SME) policy of the Chamber. "We urge all parties to work together to pass the legislation as quickly as possible to ensure that severely impacted SMEs continue to receive necessary support without interruption."
Dan Kelly, president and CEO of the Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB), stated: “The Canadian Federation of Independent Business is disappointed the federal government has not changed the 40 to 50 per cent minimum revenue loss requirement to access small business support programs which means most small businesses will be cut off from accessing them,” a statement reads. “CFIB is pleased that the government has added many sectors to its list of those that can access the more generous Tourism and Hospitality Recovery Program, such as gyms, arts and recreation and wedding/events.”
