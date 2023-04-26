Federal government must act in light of debt increase: MEI

The federal government must take action, in light of a 50 percent increase in Canada's gross debt since 2015, the Montreal Economic Institute independent think tank is urging.
"Canada is on a slippery slope once again," says Nathalie Elgrably-Lévy, senior economist at the MEI and author of the organization's latest Economic Note. "Thankfully, it is not too late to stop the race toward financial shipwreck. But there is little time to waste. To succeed the way Jean Chrétien did, Ottawa must start by acknowledging the gravity of the situation, and then not just slow the growth of spending but quickly proceed with a significant reduction in the size of government. If pragmatic, effective measures are not taken today, we will surely face more painful decisions tomorrow."
Elgrably-Lévy added, that more specifically, the gross debt has been growing since 2008, with the exception of one year where it slightly shrank, and the rate of growth quickened since 2016.
“Yet money doesn’t seem to be a constraint for Ottawa. This government’s obsession with putting everything on the credit card is particularly worrisome.”
The gross debt totalled more than $1.8 trillion as of March 31, 2022, "or $47,179 per Canadian.
"Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, the federal government had embraced deficits, with increases in spending having outpaced revenue increases since the Trudeau government took office. In the economic literature, a growing government debt is associated with a reduction in funds available for helping the most vulnerable, with a slowdown in economic growth, and with a problem of intergenerational equity as the burden of the debt is left for future generations to deal with."
Elgrably-Lévy says the ongoing debt growth "reduces investment in other spheres of economic activity, reduces our capacity to help the most vulnerable, and leaves an enormous burden for future generations.
“Unfortunately, Canadians will be paying for this government’s short-sightedness for a long time to come.”
