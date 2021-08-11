Federal funding announced for anti-racism projects

The federal Canadian Heritage department and Diversity and Inclusion Minister Bardish Chagger announced $20.4 million in funding for 92 anti-racism projects Canada-wide "that address systemic barriers faced by Indigenous peoples, racialized communities, and religious minorities."
The projects are funded through the Anti-Racism Action Program.
"Our government is committed to combatting anti-Black, anti-Asian, anti-Indigenous racism, antisemitism, Islamophobia, and all other forms of racism," Chagger said. "The support provided through the Anti-Racism Action Program will help address the systemic barriers that prevent many communities from participating fully and equitably in all aspects of society. We will continue empowering and enabling organizations that aim to dismantle systemic racism to build a more inclusive Canada."
"At a time when Canadian Jews are facing antisemitism higher than any time since the Holocaust, government programs like ARAP are critically important, and demonstrate this government's commitment to combatting antisemitism proactively," said Sam Eskenasi, Director of Advocacy for La'ad Canada.
Amongst the recipients is the United Jewish Appeal Federation of Toronto for its Online Hate Research and Education Program project, which "aims to address online hate by identifying different forms of hate in a variety of internet sites and social media platforms, and by developing strategies to empower young people to respond to the spread of hate." The funding amount is $340,000.
Some of the Quebec recipients and projects:
• The Community Media Advocacy Centre for its Building an Anti-Racism Strategy for Canadian Broadcasting: Conversation & Convergence project, which "aims to address employment-related barriers facing racialized communities, including: Indigenous peoples and religious minorities in Canadian broadcasting and media through a series of engagements across Canada." The funding is $133,822.
• The Bureau de la communauté haïtienne de Montréal for its Justice pour tous project, which "aims to reduce barriers to justice related to the disproportionate representation of Black and racialized children in Montreal's youth protection system." The funding amounts to $400,000.
• The Afghan Women's Centre for its Empowering racialized women: Social participation, social justice and systemic change project, which will "address gaps in social participation and access to employment for Central Asian women in Quebec, primarily from Muslim backgrounds, which will address issues of isolation and disengagement in society." The funding amounts to $203,702.
• The Centre social d'aide aux immigrants for its Silence discriminAction! project, which "aims to implement an awareness campaign consisting of 12 video clips on systemic racism when it comes to employment and justice." The funding is $113,648.
• The Desta Black Youth Network for its DESTA Black Justice Program 2021-2023, which "aims to combat systemic justice-related barriers facing racialized individuals affected by the criminal justice system in Quebec, which have resulted in an overrepresentation of this population in the prison system, as well as higher rates of recidivism." The funding is $102,450.
• Équipe R.D.P. for its Forum jeunesse des communautés noires, which "aims to enable young people from Black communities to submit their recommendations for changes in the services offered to the community in order to fight discrimination effectively." The funding amount is $340,000.
• The Centre multiculturel de ressources de Lasalle (CMRL) for its Changing Black Youth's Future (CBYF) project, which "aims to unmask the discriminatory mechanisms that exist in schools and the career pipeline for Black youth. This initiative aims to address the lack of race-based data on the disparities and gaps facing Black students and their families in Quebec's education system. The funding is $425,000.
• La Maison d'Haïti for its Traces et présences project, which "aims to offer activities to French-speaking Black communities in Montréal's St-Michel neighbourhood in order to provide more equitable access to culture." The funding is $279,810.
• The Table de concertation des organismes au service des personnes réfugiées et immigrantes inc (TCRI) for its Des communautés accueillantes et inclusives en régions, pour un "Meilleur Vivre ensemble" au Québec project, "which will be deployed in seven administrative regions of Quebec, will mobilize TCRI member organizations, employers and participants in order to define the most appropriate needs, tools, and training that is needed to fight racism in employment and reduce systemic barriers to employment." The funding is $375,000.
