Federal employees, some travellers must be vaxxed early this fall: feds

Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc and Transport Minister Omar Alghabra announced Friday that federal public servants and people flying, taking the train between provinces and taking cruise ships — and the employees of those modes of travel— need to be vaccinated by early this fall.
Media reports indicated this could be extended to crown corporations like Canada Post and the Bank of Canada.
LeBlanc told the media that Ottawa is inspired by what other jurisdictions are doing in this regard.
'We continue to face more transmissible and more dangerous variants of concern," the Minister warned. "We know that vaccines are the best way to end this pandemic....We will take the time needed to get this right, but we will also act quickly.
"It is our duty to lead by example."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.