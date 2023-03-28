Federal budget includes 'grocery rebate', $40.1 billion deficit

The 2023 federal budget, released Tuesday, includes a $2.5 billion "grocery rebate" which is supposed to provide funding this year for some 11 million Canadians — $234 for a single person, up to $467 for a family with two children and up to $225 for seniors.
The measure, similar to the rebate the Quebec government announced last year before the provincial election, is meant to partially offset the effects of inflation, currently at 10 percent. Canadians already get a GST rebate.
The "grocery rebate" cheques will come out in quarterly cheques or through direct deposit.
"What all Canadians want right now is for inflation to keep coming down, and for interest rates to fall," Finance Minister Christya Freeland said March 28. "Which is why the budget I have tabled today will ensure that Canada maintains the lowest deficit and the lowest debt-to-GDP ratio in the G7."
However, the deficit is projected to be $40.1 billion this year, higher than the $30.6 billion she predicted late last year.
Other measures in the budget:
• Some 3.5 million families will receive up to $6,997 this year per child under the age of six, and up to $5,903 per child aged six through 17 through the tax-free Canada Child Benefit.
• Old Age Security (OAS) benefit will be increased for seniors 75 and older "by 10 per cent as of July 2022, which is providing more than $800 in additional support to full pensioners."
• Fees are being reduced for regulated child care by an average 50 per cent on average, which will cost $10 a day by 2026, with a goal of "strengthening the child care system in Quebec with more child care spaces."
• Expanding dental services to lower income Canadians who don't currently have a dentist.
• Cracking down on "junk fees, including unexpected, hidden, and additional fees, to continue to ensure businesses are transparent with prices, and to make life more affordable for Canadians," such as higher telecom roaming charges, event and concert fees, excessive baggage fees, and unjustified shipping and freight fees."
• To counter predatory lenders who offer high interest rate loans, introducing changes to the Criminal Code to "lower the criminal rate of interest from the equivalent of 47 per cent APR (annual percentage rate) to 35 per cent APR, in line with the lowest cap among provinces, in Quebec. The government will also launch consultations on whether the criminal rate of interest should be further reduced."
• To counter high repair fees and a lack of access to parts that lead Canadian to spend more to buy new products, the government will "work to implement a right to repair, to make it easier and cheaper for Canadians to repair, rather than replace, their home appliance and electronics. The government will launch consultations this summer, including on the right to repair and the interoperability of farming equipment, and work closely with provinces and territories to advance a right to repair, and make life more affordable for Canadians and protect our environment."
• In light of people having to buy new chargers when they buy new electronic devices, the government will "work with international partners and other stakeholders to explore implementing a standard charging port in Canada for phones, tablets, cameras, laptops and other electronic devices, with the aim of lowering costs for Canadians and reducing electronic waste.
• Enhancing student financial assistance for the school year starting August 1, 2023, including "increasing Canada Student Grants by 40 percent—to provide up to $4,200 for full-time students."
• "Raising the interest-free Canada Student Loan limit from $210 to $300 per week of study."
• To help small businesses, the government has "secured commitments from Visa and MasterCard to lower fees for small businesses, while also protecting reward points for Canadian consumers offered by Canada’s large banks."
• As well, "more than 90 per cent of credit card-accepting businesses will see their interchange fees reduced by up to 27 per cent from the existing weighted average rate. These reductions are expected to save eligible small businesses in Canada approximately $1 billion over five years."
Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre tweeted that his party will vote against "Trudeau’s plan to add billions of new inflationary debt and tax hikes on heat, gas and groceries. Time to bring home a country that works for the people who do the work, with lower prices, more homes and powerful paycheques. Instead, his budget is a $43 billion bonanza of debt, taxes and inflation."
NDP leader Jagmeet Singh approved of the budget.
"When times are tough — I believe your government should be working for you," he tweeted. "That's why we pushed the Liberal government and delivered on real changes. And with today's budget, we secured measures that will help millions of Canadians."
The Montreal Economic Institute independent think tank expressed concern about what it says is the budget's "chronic deficits and its lack of measures to address Canada’s lagging productivity.
“The Trudeau government long justified its deficits by saying that it could run them because interest rates were low,” says Renaud Brossard, senior director of communications at the MEI. “Interest rates having since shot up, the logical response from the government should have been to stop piling up debt at a record pace. Unfortunately, it’s Canadians who will get stuck with the bill for these excesses, with increasingly costly interest payments on the federal debt.”
The MEI added that with a deficit of $40.1 billion this year, "no date was put forward for a return to a balanced budget."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.