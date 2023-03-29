Federal Bill C-13 'gives up on English in Quebec': Julius Grey

Noted constitutional rights lawyer Julius Grey is slamming Bill C-13, the federal government's proposed "modernization" of the Official Languages Act.
Some Liberal MPs, including Mount Royal's Anthony Housefather, St. Laurent's Emmanuella Lambropoulos and the recently resigned NDG-Westmount MP Marc Garneau have criticized the bill for its provision that it would include references to Quebec's Charter of the French Language in the OLA.
Housefather has said he may have no choice but to vote against Bill C-13. The MPs are also battling proposed amendments by the Conservatives, Bloc and NDP that they say would even more greatly diminish protections for English-speaking Quebecers.
Grey told CJAD talk show host Elias Makos March 28 that Bill C-13 "basically gives up on English in Quebec.
"It goes along with the theory of the Quebec government, which is that French needs protection everywhere in the country, including Quebec," the lawyer said. "The fact is it's a much more complicated issue and Montreal has never been, not since the Conquest, an entirely French city. It's been a bilingual city, sometimes with an English majority in the 19th century, more often a French majority. Both languages have always been present."
Grey added that he feels it is the goal of the current Quebec government, "and, it appears, the federal government, to acquiesce for political reasons, because the clout of nationalist voters is greater than the English.
"But it's to the disadvantage of everybody. There's nothing wrong with a bilingual city. They say let's keep Montreal French, that's not the issue. Montreal was always bilingual, and they're trying to turn a bilingual city unilingual, for instance, by saying federal companies, CP, CN for example, Bill 101 will apply, that everything will be done in French only."
Grey said Bill C-13 is not only to the disadvantage of the English-speaking minority, "which is much smaller and certainly no threat to anybody, but to francophones.
"Certainly, it's discriminatory against bilingual francophones who lose an advantage that their learning has given them. Turning Montreal into a 100 percent French city is something that's totally outside the federal government's mandate. I am totally shocked at the Prime Minister, Mélanie Joly, and all the people who have participated in this. The Prime Minister's father would have been aghast."
Grey said Bill C-13 has "nothing to do with right and wrong.
"Right would be protecting both languages where they need protection, the French language needs a lot of protection in the rest of the country. The English language needs considerable protection in Quebec, but this is not what it's about. What it's about is a very simple thing. Look at the last provincial election. You'll find that the CAQ, which is a hardline nationalist party, got 41 percent and the PQ got 14 percent, and Québec Solidaire got 14 percent. So you end up with 69 percent of the population. When you consider 18 percent of the population is not Francophone, at least by origin, you see there is a near unanimity. Quebec has bought the nationalist rhetoric, which is wrong, incorrect, It doesn't mean it's going to stay that way...but at the present time, there's this strong nationalist feeling."
The lawyer added that considering the close federal elections in 2019 and 2021, "you see that the Liberal Party is simply trying to get those seats" in Quebec.
"That's all it is about."
