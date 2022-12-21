Several years ago, The Suburban asked then-Prime Minister Stephen Harper at an election rally if he supported an NDP proposal to extend Quebec's language law, Bill 101, to companies under federal jurisdiction in the province.
Harper's response was a firm No.
Now that may become a reality as the three federal Opposition parties have made statements to the effect that they would likely vote for Bill 101 to apply to the Quebec government's proposed amendment to the Official Languages Act so that businesses like banks, airlines and railways in Quebec would not have the choice of operating under the Federal Official Languages Act or Bill 101, just Bill 101, even if the Trudeau government is opposed.
Some Liberal MPs are indeed said to be opposed, including NDG-Westmount MP The Hon. Marc Garneau. ”It would be a serious mistake for us, as federal members of Parliament on a federal committee examining a federal law, to leave the field open to Quebec to do whatever it wants in terms of language in Quebec. It is discriminatory to the anglophone minority,”he said.
Mount Royal MP Anthony Housefather also recently expressed his concern."As an English-speaking Quebecer, I plead with you...I've never had my community be so dispirited, be so unhappy and scared. Bill 96 has made English-speaking Quebecers feel like they don't know who stands for them anymore."
Premier François Legault pressed the issue during his meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, saying "the language of work must be French in all federally chartered companies."
Bloc Québécois official languages critic Mario Beaulieu told reporters the amendment requiring companies under federal jurisdiction to adhere to Bill 101 could well be adopted, as even if the Liberals opposed it, they are a minority government.
Conservatives Official Languages critic Joel Godin said his party favours the amendment to the OLA, and all but confirmed all Tory MPs would vote in favour.
"The chances of it not being unanimous on our side are practically zero," he said.
NDP Official Languages Critic Niki Ashton also indicated her party supports subjecting companies under federal jurisdiction to Bill 101.
