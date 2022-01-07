Federal Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos said Friday that the provinces should consider making COVID vaccines mandatory, to avoid overloading their respective health systems amid the high increase of COVID cases.
Duclos stressed that this was his personal opinion. Only provinces have the power to enact such policies.
"What we see now is that our health care system in Canada is fragile, our people are tired, and the only way that we know to get through COVID-19, this variant and any future variant, is through vaccination," Duclos said.
The Health Minister added that vaccines are needed alongside rapid tests, masking and social distancing.
"Fifty per cent of hospitalizations now, in Quebec, are due to people not having been vaccinated," he said. "That's a burden on health care workers, a burden on society which is very difficult to bear and for many people difficult to understand.
"That's why I'm signaling this is a conversation which I believe provinces and territories, in support with the federal government, will want to have over the next weeks and months."
Duclos said he believes discussions about mandatory vaccinations will take place in the next few weeks or months.
Some other countries have or are enacting mandatory vaccination policies, including Austria in general, Greece for those 60 and older, and Italy for 50 and older. German politicians are expected to vote on the matter. In the United States, the Supreme Court is hearing a case regarding federal vaccine mandates for large employers.
