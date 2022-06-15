Mount Royal MP Anthony Housefather has announced federal funding of $138,500 for 10 community-based seniors projects in the Mount Royal riding — specifically in Côte St. Luc, Hampstead, Côte des Neiges and Town of Mount Royal.
The MP made the announcement on behalf of federal Seniors Minister Kamal Khera. The funding was awarded "through the most recent call for proposals through the New Horizons for Seniors Program (NHSP)."
"Each year, organizations in the Mount Royal riding benefit heavily from the New Horizons Program," Housefather stated. "Our riding has a significant number of vibrant organizations serving seniors. These organizations had to heavily adapt during COVID and the Government of Canada was there to support them as they adapted programs to a virtual setting. We are now entering a hybrid era, where people can meet in person but those members who cannot leave their homes can also participate and we will be there to help organizations adopt so that everyone can benefit from their programs and services.”
The organizations, says the announcement, had "put forward important projects creating opportunities for seniors to participate in social activities within their communities, learn crucial computer skills needed to stay connected with friends and family and protect themselves from fraud."
Organizations that receive funding include: Filipino Family Services of Montreal, Gay and Grey Montreal, Association des locataire Place Newman, B’nai Brith National Organization of Canada, Beth Chabad Côte St. Luc, Chabad of the Town, Congregation Dorshei Emet, Cote Saint-Luc Women’s Club, Genesis Community Foundation and La Ligue des Noirs du Quebec.
