Federal Diversity Minister Ahmed Hussen says his department is probing racist and antisemitic tweets by Laith Marouf, a senior consultant for an anti-racism project regarding Canadian broadcasting that has received $133,000 in federal funds.
An outcry arose after Marouf's prior tweets, including those referring to "Jewish white supremacists" were exposed by Quillette's Jonathan Kay. Marouf was known in the early 2000s for his pro-Palestinian activism at Concordia University, which The Suburban covered extensively at the time.
Several days after Marouf's tweets were first exposed, Hussen released a statement saying, "as I've stated numerous times, and it bears repeating — antisemitism, hate and racism of any kind, have absolutely no place in Canada. The reprehensible and vile comments made by this individual go against everything our government, and our country, stand for. My team and I are working to rectify this matter immediately, [a matter] we take extremely seriously."
International lawyer Hillel Neuer, of United Nations Watch, was not impressed with the Minister's response.
"Four months ago in April you were listed back-to-back on the same press release with vile antisemite Laith Marouf, praising his anti-racism inclusion diversity strategy building, but suddenly you don't even know his name and he's just 'this individual,'" Neuer wrote on Twitter. "The only way to 'rectify' this is for top officials—including ministers—to resign."
Marouf's lawyer Stephen Ellis said his client distinguishes between what he calls "Jewish white supremacists" and Jews in general.
Some of Marouf's prior tweets refer to "Zionist bags of human feces," Israelis as 'little castrated bitches," urgings for Europe to "come take its garbage" and a reference to human rights lawyer and former federal Justice Minister Irwin Cotler as the "Grand Wizard [as in Ku Klux Klan] of Zionism."
