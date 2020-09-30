A group named Fearless Canada (FC) has emerged from Fearless Ontario which claims some 7,000 members. In order to reach the Francophone population, the group also formed Courage Quebec. Fearless Canada offers its alliance to groups with similar views as well those who share their principal goal which is to hold the government accountable for the measures imposed as a result of COVID-19 and aim to open a platform for debates without censorship.
Often thrown into the mix with conspiracy theorists, the group leaders, Richard Girgis from Quebec and Gord Parks from Ontario, maintain that their vision aligns with sound judgment based on analyzing facts. FC intends to hold governments accountable for their decisions based on science and epidemiological evidence surrounding COVID-19. “We are a community of non partisan individuals and families determined to hold our government accountable for imposing ineffective and unjustified COVID-19 measures that do not reflect scientific evidence, epidemiological data and opinions of experts around the world. As such we are not affiliated or aligned with any political organization and our sole interest is that public policy be based on scientific evidence.” Fearless Canada Co-Leader and spokesperson, Richard Girgis explained to The Suburban in an exclusive interview.
The group wants to put an end to censorship such as removal of research which opposes what they refer to as the 'narrative' from social media sites and doctors like Dr. Lacroix who spoke out and were called to order by the college of physicians. They want the fundamental rules of democracy based on open discussions and debates to be respected by governments and media outlets. Their goal is not to undo the governments message, rather to undo the censorship surrounding their message and to allow for an open channel of discussion between researchers, medical professionals, economics experts and governments who are either for or against the current measures.
When announcing the "numbers" Girgis explains that the focus on reporting the COVID numbers, as in any pandemic, should be on the number of hospitalizations and deaths rather than the number of infections alone. A pandemic leading to a state of emergency suggests a severe threat and according to Canadian standards, "emergency" measures cannot be maintained without absolute scientific evidence that the measures are equal to the threat of the virus AND do not cause more damage than the virus itself.
When asked what outcome they expect to arise as a result of their efforts, Girgis responded to The Suburban that “We want the government to follow data and science rather than apply a unilateral top down application of measures.”
According to FC’s conclusions based on evidence provided by experts in various fields, they also insist that governments consider the damages caused as a result of the measures that they chose to apply. “Measures come with collateral damage that far surpass the damage caused by COVID-19. For example, unemployment related suicides, rise in depression, business closures and deaths resulting from diverting precious medical resources.”
The group stated that they want more transparency and clear explanations by governments when instituting measures in any emergency situation present or future. “The burden of proof for instituting measures is on the government. People are afraid mainly as a result of confusion due to mixed messages and a lack of explanation other than the repetitive fear-based message constantly putting the blame of infection on the general public when 90% of the deaths in Quebec, as an example, occurred in long-term care facilities.”
“We have to question why the government is not talking about the issues surrounding the real culprit causes of COVID-19 deaths, such as substandard care in long term care facilities. We cannot simply ignore facts.”
FC members do not criticize the emergency measures taken in March, seeing as is there was no local data to rely on at the time. “We are past 6 months in, there exists data which has been investigated and assembled voluntarily by world experts who by default discovered parallel correlations in their findings.”
“The question we are posing to the government, the media responsible for covering all angles impartially as well as ourselves is: why are these facts not being considered and brought to light?”
“We are not vested in one government or another. We are not anti-maskers; we are 'anti-government measures' that do not coincide with science.”
“We also want to encourage others to ask themselves the same questions and where they sense censorship, to dig deeper. Since when is the democratic process in Canada allowed to be suppressed?”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.