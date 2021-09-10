Fear of violence shuts down festival

Fears of COVID-19 delayed the second edition of the LVL Up digital art and hip-hop music festival; fears of gun violence cancelled its planned return this year.
Laval has been confronted with the phenomenon faced by other major urban centers around North America, as it sees its cultural life hampered by fears of violence, cancelling the September 16-19 event after Laval Police and civil authorities issued a directive to shut it down due to the recent upswing in firearm violence in Laval, which has seen more than 30 shootings this year.
Laval police chief inspector Jean-François Rousselle told Radio-Canada that the decision was based in part on the fact that some individuals affiliated with criminal gangs involved in Laval shootings are attracted to certain groups that were in the lineup, “and those groups are promoting gun culture…"
Fending off criticism that authorities may be targeting rap or hip-hop culture, the officer insisted that the type of music was irrelevant, and that what is of concern is artists promoting firearms culture and contributing to the trivialization of the phenomenon.
The press release by festival organizers co-motion makes no mention of violence or their concerns, only safety and official directives. While this decision deeply saddens the LVL UP team, the health and safety of fans, artists, partners and employees is at the heart of the organization's concerns and cannot be put at risk.” Ticket holders will receive an official communication shortly and a full refund will be made within 48 hours.
Laval is one of five Quebec municipalities that made an urgent appeal to federal leaders to act and ban handguns. Last month the city announced $1.2 million in increased police funding to tackle criminal gang violence on the island.
