FB page supports apartment swaps

A new Facebook page is offering west-end tenants a hand facing Montreal’s affordable housing crisis.
NDG Housing SWAP & Lease Transfers was created this month by Mariel Edwards-Carreau and Kristen Goodall as a forum to arrange lease and apartment swaps as the local market sees rental hikes as high as 30%.
Edwards-Carreau has been an NDG tenant for 15 years and watched trends specifically “change towards being increasingly less pet-friendly, kid and family-friendly and, of course, more expensive.” NDG has always been a neighborhood where even with rising housing costs “you could always find gem rentals, and this is becoming less and less possible,” she told The Suburban, adding she is lucky to rent a lower duplex in eastern NDG that meets almost all her needs and is still affordable. “But I know that it is only affordable because we have been here for seven years.”
As July 1 approaches, ads for new leases are popping up and many are anxious that they just won't be able to find a place. With many single-occupancy studio apartments more expensive now than what a 3½ was just a few years ago, the page had close to 750 members within a week. “We want this to be a tool that NDGers can use to help each other out.”
Apartment swapping is becoming more popular in Montreal, which has been one of Canada’s most affordable cities, but it’s changing. Swapping, or trading apartments and leases, is “a way to keep old lease prices even when there are new tenants,” says Edwards-Carreau, (however, newly assigned lessees are not entitled to have their rent fixed by the Tribunal administratif du logement.) What's particularly powerful about these agreements is that they’re not just about people looking for cheap or affordable rents, but “about people wanting to make sure that affordable housing exists for others.”
A swap is essentially a mutual lease transfer, adds Goodall. Landlords have to approve the lease transfer/potential tenant, “but once you have presented them with someone, it is more difficult for them to refuse that specific person than it would be if they had open visits.” People are also opting for lease transfers to avoid a new lease on July 1, because they may find better rents outside of moving season when rents are often substantially increased.
This also helps because Edwards-Carreau says it is becoming more difficult to find affordable rentals if you have children, with many landlords choosing childless tenants over families, which she calls “outrageous.” There is also a need for more pet-friendly housing in “one of the few cities in Canada where it is still legal for landlords to have anti-pet clauses,” calling it “just abusive” and leading to many animal abandonments. Many people have agreed to illegal deposit requests to secure housing says Goodall, “which sets a bad precedent.”
NDG has always been community-oriented says Edwards-Carreau, where many people grew up, have community, work, are involved in sports leagues, volunteer and more. If NDG becomes financially inaccessible to those making it the vibrant community it is, she says, “you will be driving away its richness.”
She says with inflation at an all-time high and mortgages and repair costs soaring, she sympathizes with landlords who feel stuck in a difficult bind where rents might no longer cover as much, or even all, of their costs. “But owning rental property is an investment,” she says, “not secured income.” Moreover, renters still contribute monthly to a landlord's investment. “The difference is that if we can't afford your expenses, we become unhoused. We rent because that is what we can afford, we can't just cash in our investment and move on.”
Goodall sees more people moving to cheaper neighbourhoods like Verdun or Hochelaga where gentrification is becoming problematic. “NDG has always been a little bit more mixed, with million-dollar houses on side streets and rental spaces along the main streets, but the divide is growing…”
See more: https://www.facebook.com/groups/ndghousingswapandtransfer
Read about lease transfers: https://www.tal.gouv.qc.ca/en/assignment-of-a-lease-or-subleasing/assignment-of-lease-agreement-and-notice-to-sublet-the-dwelling?fbclid=IwAR1QI46VfnIr759STJAhfF0bOnFB6b7DF0z8qlh9R99cINa-TpWK9yTBrh4
