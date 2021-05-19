Favour prosperity of francophones over coercive language measures: MEI

The prosperity of Quebec francophones, and not coercive language measures, is "the real winning condition for favouring the vitality of French," says a new publication, Linguistic Vitality by Other Means, from the Montreal Economic Institute think tank.
The MEI commented on the day the Legault government released its proposed Bill 96, in reaction to a perception French is declining in the province. Some of the measures include applying Quebec's Bill 101 to federally chartered institutions and small businesses, using the Notwithstanding clause, and limiting francophone student numbers in CEGEPs to 2019-20 levels.
"Being able to speak an additional language is an important factor from an economic standpoint," says Vincent Geloso, Associate Researcher at the MEI and Assistant Professor of Economics at George Mason University in Fairfax, Virginia. "Its effect on individuals corresponds to that of an extra year of schooling, which is quite a lot. What we observe is that new arrivals and foreign capital tend to gravitate toward the more prosperous portion of a population.
"Before the 1940s, francophone Quebecers were less educated on average than anglophones, which led to foreign capital being directed to more educated and productive anglophone workers," he added. "Thankfully, francophones made up a lot of ground in the following years and decades. Whereas a francophone's salary was 73 percent of an anglophone's in 1941, the gap was gradually erased, and had disappeared completely by the year 2000."
Geloso said that allophones "increasingly turned to French, and more anglophones also started learning the language of Molière. Between 1951 and 1971, the use of French among non-francophones increased by 10 percentage points, and continued to grow at a similar rate thereafter.
"It's clear that Bill 101 had an effect, but it must be recognized that the situation was already improving well before its adoption."
The economist said there is "every reason to question the effectiveness of additional coercive measures put in place by the Quebec government.
"If the past is any guide, it is rather by favouring the prosperity of francophone Quebecers that we will ensure the vitality of French. A good place to start would be reducing school dropout rates, which continue to be higher among francophones than anglophones."
Other points in the latest publication:
• "Immigrants who cannot conduct a conversation in either official language have earnings 10% to 12% lower than immigrants who can."
• "If the members of a large linguistic group are all highly educated, the economic returns to the human capital embodied in the mastery of that group’s language are greater than if the group is smaller and its members less educated."
• Before Bill 101 was adopted in 1977, "rates of bilingualism among anglophones began to increase steadily; the share of allophones who could speak both official languages, as opposed to only English, began to increase; and there were signs of a rising propensity for immigrants to send their children to French schools (although the rate was admittedly well below what has been observed since Bill 101)."
• "Policies aimed at increasing the returns to education, reducing high school dropout rates, and increasing technical college and university completion rates should be considered as viable ways of securing the status of the French language in Quebec."
• "None of the policy proposals currently being discussed — extending Bill 101 to CEGEPs for instance— seem to offer anything approaching the effects of mandatory elementary and secondary schooling in French that resulted from Bill 101. This is because we have likely taken the stick approach as far as it can go. At this point, only carrots are likely to lead to a wider use of French in Quebec."
