Father, child located, ending five-day Amber Alert

A three-year-old boy and his 36-year-old father have been located in the Chemin de la Coulée area of Laurentides, several days after an Amber Alert was broadcast for the child, the Sûreté du Québec announced.
The alert has been lifted. At the time of writing, the conditions of the father and child were not revealed. But, according to media reports, negotiations were taking place between the father, David Côté, who has a lengthy criminal record, and the police.
"We confirm that we have located the child and the suspect," the SQ tweeted. "Which ends the current Amber Alert. For the moment, we will not communicate further so as not to interfere with the current operation. We ask citizens to stay away from the area."
This is a developing story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.