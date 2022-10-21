The family of a child from Granby who died in 2019 in her father’s and stepmother’s care is suing the province’s youth protection system and the local school board for $3.7 million. During a news conference held Monday, the family represented by DDO lawyer Valérie Assouline elaborated on the reasoning for the suit, citing that youth protection authorities knew of the grave conditions the seven-year-old girl was being kept in but took no action in protecting her. “There's nothing to justify their non-action," said Assouline. The action came on what would have been the child’s 11th birthday.
The girl was originally taken from her paternal grandmother before being placed with her father. The family attempted repeatedly to report the father for his abuse towards the child but was constantly turned away by authorities. The young girl later died from being wrapped in layers of duct tape by her father. Assouline commented on the role of the school board, ignoring the clear signs that the child was being abused, even suggesting the child be schooled from home regardless of knowing about the abuse she was receiving. The girls' mother recalled how officials refused to acknowledge her pleas for help, saying “I reported this to the DPJ, only to have them remove all access to my child who was afraid I would abandon her.”
The family stressed that money is not the reason for the suit Their goal is to bring proper accountability to the system and prevent this from happening to another child.
