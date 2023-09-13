Go ahead, fall apart: ca va bien aller…
The early days of the COVID pandemic were uncertain times, where people fashioned and boiled their own masks, disinfected everything, people lost their jobs, and family conflicts and mental health issues escalated. And of course, relationships fell apart. “At some point or other,” says Montreal playwright Anna Panunto, “we all fell apart.”
FALL APART: ça va bien aller takes place right here in Montreal, a semi-autobiographical play, co-directed by James Murray, and featuring a host of interesting characters, including a 50-year-old teacher, her soon to be ex-husband, her dead father’s ghost and more. “It’s a real story that was written for all of us... a tribute to our resilience.”
There will be two showings at the iconic Casa D'italia, Saturday, September 16 at 8 p.m. and Sunday, September 17 at 3 p.m. Tickets are available at the door or via email at antod@sympatico.ca
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.