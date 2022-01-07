Something very strange happened in the early morning hours of Jan. 6.
At around 12:20 a.m., my home phone rang, obviously sparking concern. My brother answered, and informed me that the Montreal police wanted to speak to Joel Goldenberg.
Very few people know my home number — the vast majority of my contacts call my cell phone. I wondered, "was this related to a story I did?"
On the phone was an alleged female constable, wanting to confirm if I, from my home number, called 911 earlier in the evening to report that an individual was violating the 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Quebec-imposed COVID-related curfew.
I informed the person that not only did I not make the call, I didn't even look out the window from my home that evening. Also, as far as I can see, my name is not associated with my home phone number. She was friendly and said the 911 call would be cancelled.
Moments later, an SPVM car appeared on my street.
Was this a spoofing situation, where people use others phone numbers to make prank phone calls to stir up trouble? Are police receiving prank phone calls reporting non-existent curfew violators?
I have emailed the SPVM and will update this story with further answers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.