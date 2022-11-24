Longueuil chief of police Fady Dagher has been nominated to become Montreal police. Prior to going to Longueuil he served 25 on the Montreal force. Dagher became well known for his implementation of community policing on the South Shore, gaining the attention of the provincial government as well as multiple police forces across Canada. Dagher has been serving as Longueuil's chief of police since February 2017. His policing project RÉSO launched in 2019, with the goal of having a group of officers work within specific communities in order to create a bond between them and the population. Dagher also lead an initiative to bring in more non-white officers into the Longueuil force to have officers better represent the community and build a stronger sense of trust between them. The program received a $3.6 million three-year commitment from the Quebec government.
Dagher possesses a master’s degree in business administration from HEC-McGill. He served as assistant director of police of Montreal from 2013 to 2017 among other roles rising to commander. Dagher had previously been considered for the role of Montreal chief in 2015 but Philippe Pichet was chosen.
Sophie Roy has been serving as interim police chief since former chief Sylvain Caron retired in March 2022. Caron retired early after the wrongful arrest of Mamadi Camara in February of this year.
The selection committee formed to pick the new chief included three senior civil servants as well as three elected municipal officials. The Montreal agglomeration council must now certify the nomination, followed by the city’s executive committee. Finally, the provincial government must confirm the appointment which is expected to be finalized in 2023. A ceremony to signify the transition of power from Caron to Dagher will be held thereafter.
