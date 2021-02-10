Numerous facts have emerged in recent days about the failures of the Trudeau government’s rollout of COVID-19 vaccines. “Lives are at stake and the economy is in the tank due to lockdowns that have only been required because Trudeau’s government has unforgivably dropped the ball,” Financial Post columnist Diane Francis wrote last week.
According to media reports, Trudeau has dismissed the “noise” regarding the vaccine effort, and insists Canada is on track to meet its targets. According to the Bloomberg COVID-19 tracker, as of Feb. 7, Canada has administered 2.8 doses per 100 people, 1.7 percent of the population has received at least one shot and 0.4 percent are fully vaccinated. In comparison, Israel has administered 61.27 doses per 100 people, 38.3 per 100 have received one dose and 22.9 are fully vaccinated. The U.S. had administered 12.79 doses per 100 people, 9.8 per 100 have received one dose and 2.9 per 100 are fully vaccinated.
Various media have compiled the many factors involved in the Trudeau government’s failure:
• According to reports, Ottawa completed a deal with the Chinese pharmaceutical company CanSino to have its vaccine undergo human trials and for Canadian labs to reproduce and manufacture the vaccine if it turned out to be successful. But because of ongoing tensions with China over Canada’s arrest and imprisonment of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou, which also resulted in China’s arrest and imprisonment of two Canadians, China halted the shipment process.
• The Trudeau government was late, in August, when it signed deals for Pfizer and Moderna vaccines because it placed so much stock in the now-cancelled CanSino arrangement, and is now behind other countries in priority.
• According to The Globe and Mail, the federal government ignored an offer by PnuVax, which has an existing facility in Town of Mount Royal, to produce millions of doses by the end of last year. Also allegedly ignored was an offer by Calgary’s Providence Therapeutics to have its vaccine undergo human trials.
• According to other reports, the federal government has promised to have enough doses to vaccinate all Canadians by September, and arranged for a Novovax vaccine to be produced at a National Research Council facility in Town of Mount Royal. But that facility is only expected to be completed next year, the manufacturing has not been certified in terms of safety and the Health Canada licensing process has not been completed.
• Trudeau announced that a new facility will also be built, with a $25.1 million federal contribution, to enable Precision NanoSystems of Vancouver to produce vaccines. But that facility will only start doing so in 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.