Facebook sale leads to theft

Laval Police are asking for the public's help in identifying suspects who allegedly used a deceptive scheme to steal valuables posted for sale on Facebook Marketplace.
Last fall the victim posted the sale of a Rolex watch worth about $15,000 on Facebook Marketplace. After discussion with the victim on the platform's messaging service, the suspect came to her home to purchase the watch. The suspect first presented an envelope containing the money, before taking it back, and then checked the condition of the watch before the purchase. Subsequently, the suspect allegedly gave the victim a similar envelope, but the envelope contained only cut newspaper clippings with a $100 bill on top. Unfortunately, when the victim noticed the subterfuge, the suspect had already left the scene.
The investigation was able to show that this suspect is collaborating with an accomplice, although they never show up together at the victims' home. The latter would be in connection with other frauds committed on the territory of Montreal and surrounding area. They allegedly used the same scheme for the fraudulent purchase of various luxury items, including a Chanel branded bag worth $6,000.
Suspect 1 is a white English-speaking man in his 40s, with black hair and dark eyes. He stands 5' 7'' and weighs 176 lbs. Suspect 2 is also a white English-speaking man in his 40s with black hair and dark eyes.
Police remind citizens to be vigilant about transacting with strangers over Facebook or any other platform. They also suggest arranging the meeting in safe places, such as spaces reserved for this purpose at police stations and other locales.
Anyone with information about these suspects or in connection with these events can contact the InfoLine confidentially at 450 662-INFO (4636) or call 911 and mention file LVL-211130-014.
